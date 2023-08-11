Left Menu

Vietnam tells China it will not have any official contact with Taiwan

Updated: 11-08-2023
Vietnam will uphold the one China policy and will not have any official contact in any form with Taiwan, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu was quoted by China's Foreign Ministry as telling Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong.

The pair, who met on Thursday, exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern and agreed to strengthen communication, as well as to safeguard common interests, the ministry said on Friday.

