Left Menu

SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna to Punjab and Haryana HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 12:31 IST
SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna to Punjab and Haryana HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Collegium had proposed Justice Singh's transfer on August 3 for ''better administration of justice''.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, had considered Justice Singh's representation dated August 8 in its August 10 meeting.

''In the said representation, he requested that before taking a final decision regarding his transfer to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, the facts submitted by him in his letter may be considered.

''He also stated that any decision in the matter of transfer shall be binding on him. The Collegium after taking note of the submissions made by him in the said representation resolved to defer the proposal for his transfer for the time being,'' the Collegium said in a resolution.

It said that in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, it consulted the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, are in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

''We also consulted the Chief Justices of the High Court of Judicature at Patna and the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

''In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 3, 2023, to transfer him (Justice Singh) to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana,'' the resolution stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023