Denmark confirms transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine

Denmark confirmed on Sunday that it together with the Netherlands will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine when conditions are met, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We agree to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force in close cooperation with the U.S. and other partners, when the conditions for such a transfer are met," it said.
"Conditions include, but are not limited to, successfully selected, tested and trained Ukrainian F-16 personnel as well as necessary authorisations, infrastructure and logistics," the ministry added.
