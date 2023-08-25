Success of Chandrayaan-3 triumph of entire humankind: PM Modi tells Greek President Sakellaropoulou

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou as he thanked the leader for her wishes on India's successful Moon mission.

''The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,'' Modi said.

Earlier, amid beats of drums and chants of 'Vande Mataram', Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, who gathered in large numbers outside his hotel in Athens.

Holding tricolour, many of them took selfies, and autographs and shook hands with the prime minister.

Modi will hold bilateral talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to further cement bilateral ties.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

Thereafter, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

