Narendra Modi's Vision for a Unified India: UCC and One Nation, One Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP is forging ahead with its goals of enacting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and establishing a 'One Nation, One Election' system. He addressed these initiatives during the BJP's 47th Foundation Day, emphasizing that serious discussions have led to significant progress.

Modi also highlighted the BJP's dedication to women's empowerment, aiming to implement 33% women's reservation in parliament by 2029. He criticized the Congress party's past governance and lauded BJP's efforts in tackling challenges like Article 370, terrorism, and colonial remnants.

Reflecting on 25 years of the National Democratic Alliance, Modi celebrated BJP's governance model as stable and service-oriented. He acknowledged the party's roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and reiterated a vision of India as a developed, unified nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)