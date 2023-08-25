Left Menu

Case against Enyobeni Tavern owners to continue in October

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The case against owners of the infamous Enyobeni Tavern is expected to continue at the East London Regional Court in October for the beginning of the defence.

The owners, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, were charged with selling or supplying alcohol to teenagers after some 21 young people – some as young as 15 – died while partying at the tavern in June 2022.

The two also face charges of “responsibility for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years”.

National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the prosecution has completed presenting its case to the court.

“The state has led its last witness in the case against the Enyobeni Tavern couple, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, in the East London Regional Court. Police Detective Captain Gerhard Swart was the last witness to be led by senior state prosecutor Advocate Tango Pangalele during the trial.

“Among the evidence led was from a neighbour of the Ndevu couple, eyewitnesses who were present at the establishment when the incident occurred, Eastern Cape Liquor Board officials and the CCTV footage taken from the establishment on the fateful night,” he said.

Regarding the main case into the cause of death of the 21 youth, Tyali said an inquest is expected to resume in the East London Regional Court next week Thursday.

“The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo, decided that an inquest be held by a Regional Court Magistrate, to establish if anyone can be held criminally liable, by commission or omission, for the deaths. At this moment, it is unclear what caused the incident and hence the state declined to prosecute.

“The matter is referred for formal inquest, which is inquisitorial in nature, and will assist the state to establish the cause of death in order to reach the appropriate legal conclusion. More than 30 witnesses, including experts and eyewitnesses, are expected to give evidence,” Tyali said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

