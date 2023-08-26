Left Menu

3 DTC employees arrested for taking bribe of Rs 30,000

Three DTC employees were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:08 IST
On Friday, a person visited the office of the anti-corruption branch and informed that he works as a contractual DTC bus driver in Kalkaji bus depot, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said that depot manager Kasana was asking for a bribe of Rs 50,000 for managing a fake complaint against him, the officer said. He alleged that Kasana was demanding the bribe through driver Yadav and conductor Ram. After negotiation, the accused reduced the bribe amount to Rs 30,000, the officer said. Following this, a raid was conducted at the bus depot and the three men were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACB) Shweta Singh Chauhan said. The bribe amount was recovered from Kasana. A case has been registered and all the accused were arrested, she said.

