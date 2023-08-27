Left Menu

Maharashtra: Woman assaulted by relatives in Palghar; two booked

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her father-in-law and another relative in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The victim in her complaint claimed that she had lent Rs 10 lakh to her father-in-law and approached him in May requesting him to return the money, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 18:41 IST
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her father-in-law and another relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The police on Thursday registered a case against the two accused under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. The victim in her complaint claimed that she had lent Rs 10 lakh to her father-in-law and approached him in May requesting him to return the money, he said. During a visit to the accused's house, the duo allegedly forcibly took her to a room, where they outraged her modesty and touched her inappropriately, the official said.

The woman's husband was also beaten up by the duo, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

