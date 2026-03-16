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India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Journey to Peace

Harish Rana, in a coma for 12 years, is set to be the first in India to undergo passive euthanasia after a landmark Supreme Court decision. His family is preparing for his final journey, blending spiritual rituals with medical protocol, ensuring his transition is dignified and peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:55 IST
India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Journey to Peace
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment for India, Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for over 12 years, is set to undergo the country's first passive euthanasia following a Supreme Court ruling. His family, based in Ghaziabad, has prepared for this poignant event by combining spiritual rituals with the legal medical process.

Rana's transition to AIIMS Delhi signals the start of a new chapter in Indian healthcare, after the apex court defined guidelines for passive euthanasia, emphasizing dignity and a tailored plan for life-support withdrawal. The process, expected to span two to three weeks, will be led by a specialized medical team.

The case has sparked discussions on end-of-life care in India, highlighting the balance between medical intervention and spiritual solace. As financial and emotional strains overwhelmed the Rana family, government assistance has been extended to ease their burden, marking a significant social and legal milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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