National Song Walkout Sparks Controversy in Telangana Assembly

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned AIMIM legislators for walking out of the Telangana assembly during the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

The minister described the action as a direct insult to Indian symbols, accusing AIMIM of being allergic to these symbols.

AIMIM members participated in the first play of the song but exited before the second rendition, leading to criticism. AIMIM has not yet responded to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)