National Song Walkout Sparks Controversy in Telangana Assembly
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized AIMIM legislators for leaving the Telangana assembly during the national song 'Vande Mataram'. He called their actions a disrespect to national symbols. Despite standing for the first rendition, AIMIM members exited during a second play of the song, prompting allegations from the minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned AIMIM legislators for walking out of the Telangana assembly during the national song 'Vande Mataram'.
The minister described the action as a direct insult to Indian symbols, accusing AIMIM of being allergic to these symbols.
AIMIM members participated in the first play of the song but exited before the second rendition, leading to criticism. AIMIM has not yet responded to these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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