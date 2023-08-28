Left Menu

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags Rs 287.51 cr order to supply missile systems

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:49 IST
Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags Rs 287.51 cr order to supply missile systems
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 287.51 crore order from the defence ministry for the supply of missile systems.

The company is a joint venture between Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd) and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd of Israel.

''The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months,'' Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The value of the order amounting to Rs 287.51 crore is inclusive of taxes, it added.

Bharat Forge had set up Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary, as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023