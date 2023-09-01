There is God in every particle of country: Delhi LG on AAP's objection to 'Shivling' fountains

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Friday dismissed the AAP's objection to 'Shivling-shaped' fountains installed in Delhi, saying they are just art pieces and there is God in ''every particle of the country''.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the fountains have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Its MLA Durgesh Pathak said the party filed a police complaint in the matter in the evening and claimed police officials have assured that action will be taken ''swiftly''.

''This is childish behaviour,'' Saxena had told reporters earlier in the day over the announcement by the AAP that it would file a police complaint.

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at the Hanuman Mandir junction in the Palam airport's technical area, according to officials.

Asked about the AAP's objections to the fountains, Saxena said, ''First of all, they are not Shivlings. They are art pieces. There is God in every particle of this country. People tie rakhis to trees and worship trees. You can see everything the way you want to.'' The LG was in the Palam area along with Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi to unveil three Yakshini statues.

''We have installed these Yakshini statues and you can call them Devis. Anything can be said. It is their understanding,'' Saxena said.

According to Hindu mythology, Yakshinis are demigoddesses who serve Lord Kubera, the God of wealth.

The lieutenant governor said, ''Our delegates will pass through this area (Palam, where the airport is located). Yakshinis guard the valuables of Lord Kubera. Today, our country is becoming prosperous and these statues have been installed as a symbolic gesture.'' The AAP had on Thursday had accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' by installing fountains shaped like it in the capital ahead of the G20 Summit. The party had also demanded that action be taken against the LG, and the BJP apologise to the country.

On Friday, AAP MLAs demanded action from Delhi's special police commissioner against LG for ''disrespecting'' the Shivling, Pathak said, ''We have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in this matter. In additional, we have also demanded action against LG.'' ''Senior Delhi Police officials have assured that action will be taken swiftly. I hope they will stand by their word. Since our Constitution has provisions against hurting religious sentiments, if necessary, we can also file a case (in court) against the LG for offending religious feelings,'' he said.

''Sewage water'' is continuously flowing onto the Shivlings, causing deep offense to Hindus, he alleged.

''The people demanded the removal of the Shivlings from there and the stoppage of sewage water being poured onto it, but LG made fun of Hindus in response. LG said that for you, it may be a Shivling, but for us, it's just a stone. Disrespecting Lord Shiva in this manner and ridiculing the faith of Hindus is absolutely disgraceful,'' the MLA said. ''Senior Delhi Police officials have assured us that they will take prompt action on this matter. We have also urged them to immediately stop the sewage water from flowing onto the Shivlings. They have assured us of swift action on this as well,'' Pathak added.

