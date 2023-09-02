Left Menu

Centre to soon come up with PLI scheme for basic chemicals: Mandaviya

The Centre will soon come up with a Production-Linked Incentive PLI scheme for basic chemicals for the promotion of the overall chemical sector, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Saturday.Mandaviya also said that his ministry has been working on an international-standard drugs and cosmetic bill which will be introduced in the Cabinet in a months time before being passed in Parliament.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:19 IST
Centre to soon come up with PLI scheme for basic chemicals: Mandaviya
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre will soon come up with a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for basic chemicals for the promotion of the overall chemical sector, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Saturday.

Mandaviya also said that his ministry has been working on an “international-standard” drugs and cosmetic bill which will be introduced in the Cabinet in a month's time before being passed in Parliament. He was addressing members of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The government’s PLI scheme is aimed at improving the cost competitiveness of domestically manufactured goods and enhancing domestic capacity and exports.

''If we support basic chemicals, then agrochemicals and pharma chemicals, all types of chemicals will become cheaper to make. So, in a short time, we are coming up with a PLI scheme for basic chemicals. It will be useful to promote the chemical sector,” he said.

Basic chemicals, produced in large quantities, are usually sold within the chemical industry and to other industries before becoming products for the general consumer.

The Union minister of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilisers further said that since the past year, his ministry has been working on a law for drugs and cosmetics that are of “international standard” keeping in mind India’s ambition of becoming the exporter of the world.

“It (the bill) will be brought before the Cabinet in the next one month and then passed in Parliament,” he said, referring to the proposed Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2022. The pre-Independence Drugs and Cosmetic Act was amended from time to time but needs a major overhaul, he said.

“Now that we are to become an exporter in the world, we will have to keep in mind three priorities – quality, affordability and, most importantly, to create demand for the product,” he said.

Mandaviya said the job of the government is ultimately to work as a “facilitator to encourage the industry”, and understand their issues through dialogue, discussion and deliberation.

He said the Centre is taking steps to encourage the manufacturing of medical devices domestically for which four industrial parks are coming up and anti-dumping duty has been imposed on their import.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023