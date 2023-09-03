Pak's security situation deteriorates as terrorist attacks rise

Pakistan's security situation has further deteriorated as the country fights a relentless rise in terrorist attacks by militant groups, active in the volatile northwestern and southwestern regions, according to a media report citing data from a prominent think tank.

The number of attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years, Dawn newspaper reported, quoting data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The think tank stated that there were 99 attacks across the country, the highest in a month since November 2014.

The numbers released by the Islamabad-based think tank were lower than the 147 attacks claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), most of which couldn’t be verified through independent sources, PICSS said, adding it only recorded verified terrorism attacks.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of 112 civilians and security forces personnel while 87 were injured. The data showed a month-on-month increase of 83 per cent, compared to 54 attacks reported in July.

There were four suicide attacks in August, three in tribal districts and one in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Overall, the country witnessed 22 suicide attacks in the first eight months of 2023, in which 227 people were killed and 497 injured.

Balochistan and erstwhile Fata were the regions most affected by violence in August. The former witnessed a 65 per cent increase in attacks, from 17 in July to 28 in August, while there were 37 attacks in the latter, up by 106 per cent from 18 in July. However, both regions recorded a decrease in fatalities, by 19 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

The attacks also increased in mainland KP, up by 83 per cent from 15 in July to 29 in August. The deaths and injuries also increased by 188 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively.

The province was mainly targeted by the outlawed TTP and its splinter groups, who claimed responsibility for several attacks.

Sindh witnessed a slight increase in militant attacks, from three in July to five in August. The deaths also increased from one to four.

Punjab remained relatively peaceful, with no militant attack reported in August. The only attack reported in July was a low-intensity blast near a police station in Lahore, which caused one injury.

The data also revealed that security forces remained the primary target of violence, accounting for 50 per cent of the total deaths and 63 per cent of the total injured.

There was a 51 per cent rise in military fatalities in August compared to July 2023. The security forces also responded to the militancy threat and killed at least 24 alleged militants and arrested 69 in operations across the country, according to the report.

