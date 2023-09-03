PM Modi says natural to hold G20 event in every part of country; dismisses China's objections over Kashmir, Arunachal

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.As part of its efforts to showcase Indias cultural and regional diversity at a global stage, the Modi government has hosted G20 events across the countrys length and breadth.China, a G20 member, and Pakistan, which is not a member of the bloc, had objected to the decision to hold one of the events in Kashmir, which they call disputed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of its efforts to showcase India's cultural and regional diversity at a global stage, the Modi government has hosted G20 events across the country's length and breadth.

China, a G20 member, and Pakistan, which is not a member of the bloc, had objected to the decision to hold one of the events in Kashmir, which they call ''disputed''. China also disputes India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. India has already dismissed claims by China and Pakistan.

''Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country,'' Modi said in an inclusive interview to PTI late last week.

India held the third G20 working group meeting on tourism for three days from May 22 in Srinagar. Delegates of all G20 countries, barring China, visited the picturesque Valley for the event. A large number of delegates had also visited Arunachal Pradesh in March for a G20 event. Dismissing Chinese claims, India had then said that it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. By the time India's G20 presidency term ends, Modi said, over 220 meetings would have taken place across 60 cities in all 28 states and eight union territories, and added that over one lakh participants from around 125 nationalities would witness the skills of Indians.

