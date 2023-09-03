Left Menu

Kejriwal asks what will common man get from one nation-one election concept

The Centre on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.Kejriwal, who will be visiting Haryanas Bhiwani along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a party programme, also said that like Delhi and Punjab, said the Aam Aadmi Party AAP will provide free and world-class education and free power in Haryana too.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:04 IST
Kejriwal asks what will common man get from one nation-one election concept
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the 'One nation, One election' concept, wondering what the common man will get from such an arrangement. ''What is important for the country? One Nation One Election Or One Nation One Education (Rich or poor, equal good education for all). One Nation One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all) ''What will the common man get from One Nation One Election?'' he posted on X in Hindi. The Centre on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Kejriwal, who will be visiting Haryana's Bhiwani along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a party programme, also said that like Delhi and Punjab, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide free and world-class education and free power in Haryana too. A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, without naming anyone, had laid emphasis on the BJP government's commitment to self-reliance rather than offering freebies. ''Khattar sahab. We provide free and world class education, free and world class treatment in Delhi. We provide free and 24 hours electricity and water. We have started all these works in Punjab also. And the public is very happy with these facilities. Soon the people of Haryana will also get its benefits,'' Kejriwal wrote on X in another post in a reference to Khattar's 'freebie' remark. Haryana will go to polls next year. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023