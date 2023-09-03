Left Menu

Fake notes of Rs 41 lakh face value seized in Odisha's Sonepur

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:47 IST
Fake notes of Rs 41 lakh face value seized in Odisha's Sonepur
  • Country:
  • India

Fake Indian currency notes of Rs 41.16 lakh face value was seized in Odisha's Sonepur district and one person was arrested, officials said on Sunday.

The fake notes are of Rs 500 denominations, and meet many security features of a genuine note, they said.

The seizures were made from near Ulunda by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police's Crime Branch, they added.

The person arrested in connection with the seizure was identified as Deepak Meher, officials said.

A case has been registered against him, they said, noting that the seized notes will be sent to the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd for examination.

It is suspected that the fake notes were brought in from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The task force is investigating the case, and trying to identify others involved in the operations, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023