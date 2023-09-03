Fake notes of Rs 41 lakh face value seized in Odisha's Sonepur

Fake Indian currency notes of Rs 41.16 lakh face value was seized in Odisha's Sonepur district and one person was arrested, officials said on Sunday.

The fake notes are of Rs 500 denominations, and meet many security features of a genuine note, they said.

The seizures were made from near Ulunda by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police's Crime Branch, they added.

The person arrested in connection with the seizure was identified as Deepak Meher, officials said.

A case has been registered against him, they said, noting that the seized notes will be sent to the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd for examination.

It is suspected that the fake notes were brought in from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The task force is investigating the case, and trying to identify others involved in the operations, they said.

