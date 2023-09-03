Left Menu

Kuki chiefs’ request to Assam Rifles

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:12 IST
Kuki chiefs’ request to Assam Rifles
A prominent Kuki organisation has requested the Assam Rifles not to deploy its unit under the command of a Meitei officer at Sehlon in Manipur's Chandel district ''in the interest of peace and security.'' In a letter to the Director General of Assam Rifles, the Kuki Chiefs' Association (KCA) of Khengjoi subdivision in Chandel district said the law and order situation in Manipur is still unstable and it can aggravate with a little misadventure and miscalculation on the part of the security establishments.

''We have no intention to interfere in the routine movement of Assam Rifles battalions, but leaving the charge of a unit to a Meitei officer at this time and place will not serve the interest of the public of the area,'' it said.

''We want to maintain cordial relations with the Assam Rifles as usual. We wish our goodwill gesture is reciprocated accordingly," the letter, signed by the association president, T Sheithang Haokip, added.

