Man crushed under bus in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was crushed under a bus at the Old Bus Stand here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place in the heart of Shimla city when three buses of Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) were moving out of the bus stand and two private buses were being parked near the rain shelter, they added.

It is yet to be ascertained who is responsible for the accident, the police said, adding that they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and an investigation is underway. The deceased has not been identified yet as his face was severely injured in the accident and no identification documents were found in his possession, the police said.

Preliminary investigation pointed out that the deceased was under the influence of liquor when the accident took place, they added.

