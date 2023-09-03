Left Menu

Youth killed, his sister injured as her jlted lover attacks them using knife in Hyderabad

The woman was also later attacked and injured by her jilted lover.Soon, the local residents rushed into the house and caught hold of the assailant, police said.A case was booked and further investigations were on.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST
Youth killed, his sister injured as her jlted lover attacks them using knife in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

An engineering graduate was killed of stab wounds while his sister suffered injuries after a youngster attacked them with a knife at their house here on Sunday over an alleged love affair with the woman, police said.

A senior police official said the assailant barged into the house of the woman, who is pursuing homeopathy course, and attacked her and her brother with the knife.

''Her (woman's) brother died in the knife attack while she has been admitted to a hospital with injuries,'' the official said adding some local residents caught hold of the youth and alerted the police. He was taken into custody, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, another official said the woman had been ''avoiding'' the assailant of late and he went to her house today and argued with her reportedly angered over getting a cold shoulder in recent past.

The youngster took a knife from the kitchen following which the panicked woman ran into a room screaming and her brother, who was in another room, came to her rescue.

The youngster attacked the man with the knife resulting in his death. The woman was also later attacked and injured by her jilted lover.

Soon, the local residents rushed into the house and caught hold of the assailant, police said.

A case was booked and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023