Left Menu

Pak Navy helicopter crashes in Balochistan; three navy personnel killed: Report

Various armed groups based in the province have attacked Pakistani security forces and Chinese nationals working in the province in the past.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:51 IST
Pak Navy helicopter crashes in Balochistan; three navy personnel killed: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight in the country's restive Balochistan province on Monday, killing three people, including two officers, a navy spokesperson said.

The crash happened in the province's port city of Gwadar when the helicopter developed a technical problem, killing two Navy officers and a sailor of the Pakistan Navy, The News International newspaper reported.

''The helicopter crashed during the training flight due to a possible technical fault. Three Navymen-- two officers and one sailor -- died in the crash,'' a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The spokesperson added that an investigation had been launched into the accident.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash and prayed for the bereaved.

Last year in September, six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were killed when their helicopter crashed in Balochistan province.

Same year in August, a Pakistan army aviation helicopter carrying six senior military officers, including a top commander of XII Corps, crashed while on a flood relief operation in Balochistan province after losing contact with the air traffic control. Resource-rich Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is also the hub of a decades-old separatist movement. Various armed groups based in the province have attacked Pakistani security forces and Chinese nationals working in the province in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023