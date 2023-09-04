Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL53 LDALL SANATAN **** Sanatan Dharma row: BJP slams oppn bloc INDIA as 'anti-Hindu', Cong says it respects all religions New Delhi: The row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's ''eradicate Sanatan Dharma'' remark escalated on Monday with the senior BJP leaders and Union ministers intensifying its attack against the opposition bloc INDIA, asking it if the recent Mumbai meeting was to target the Hindu religion and the Congress saying that it respects all religions but others have the freedom to express their views. **** DEL50 LD BYPOLLS **** Oppn INDIA bloc to face first electoral test in Tuesday bypolls Lucknow/Agartala: Polling will be held on Tuesday for by-election to seven Assembly seats in six states, the first electoral test of the INDIA opposition bloc against the BJP. **** MDS16 ISRO-LD CHANDRAYAAN **** After successful hop test on Moon, Chandrayaan-3 payloads on sleep mode; next awakening on Sept 22 Bengaluru: After a successful hop test where the Vikram lander was elevated and soft landed again on the Moon, ISRO on Monday said it has exceeded its objectives and now its payloads have been switched off. **** DEL63 CONG-2NDLD CWC **** First meeting of newly-constituted CWC convened on Sep 16 in Hyderabad: Congress New Delhi: The first meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee under party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be held in Hyderabad on September 16 and will be followed by an election rally near the state capital the next day in poll-bound Telangana. **** DEL58 PM-NVIDIA **** PM Modi meets CEO of Nvidia, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the ''rich potential'' India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence. **** BOM23 MP-RAJNATH-LD INDIA BLOC **** BJP made mistake of coining 'India Shining' slogan in 2004 and lost, same fate awaits INDIA bloc: Rajnath Neemuch (MP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP had made the mistake of coining the 'India Shining' slogan and lost the 2004 elections as he predicted the same fate for the opposition INDIA alliance in 2024. **** DEL62 OPPN-MEET **** Next meeting of INDIA bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources New Delhi: The next meeting of the INDIA bloc may be held at Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh along with the first joint public rally of leaders of various opposition parties, sources said on Monday. **** DEL55 DEF-NAVY-LD-COMMANDERS **** Top naval commanders begin deliberations on maritime security scenario New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday unveiled a 15-year plan to boost maritime infrastructure even as Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said the force is working with the Army and the IAF to ensure tri-services jointness and integration to meet future challenges. **** DEL57 JK-SEARCH-3RDLD OPERATION **** One terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Reasi Jammu: One terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said. **** DEL46 CONG-YATRA-LD ANNIVERSARY **** Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary: Cong to hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on Sep 7 New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced that it will hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on September 7 to commemorate the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra last year and take the ''nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan (shop to spread love in a market of hate)'' message to the people. **** BOM16 MH-MARATHA QUOTA-CM **** Panel will submit report on providing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada in month: CM Shinde Mumbai: Amid protests for Maratha quota, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said a committee will submit its report within a month on how to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada region. **** CAL12 AS-POLICE PERSONNEL-ARRESTS **** IPS officer, DSP of Assam Police among nine arrested in extortion case Guwahati: An IPS officer and a DSP were arrested on Monday in connection with an extortion case in Assam's Bajali district, taking the total number of apprehended people to nine, an official said. **** MDS20 ISRO-LD VALARMATHI **** Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more Bengaluru: ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said here on Monday. **** CAL4 MN-ARMY OFFICER **** Manipur appoints retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar Imphal: The Manipur government has appointed a retired decorated Army officer who was in charge of the operation to destroy militant camps in Myanmar eight years ago, as the senior superintendent of police (combat), a post created for him, officials said on Monday. **** BOM25 MH-FLIGHT ATTENDANT-3RD LD MURDER **** Flight attendant found dead with her throat slit in Mumbai apartment; building's housekeeping staffer held Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman flight attendant staying in an apartment in Mumbai was brutally killed allegedly by a housekeeping staffer of the building who slit her throat using a nine-inch weapon, police said on Monday. The accused man has been arrested. **** LEGAL LGD21 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** Emotive majoritarian interpretation of Constitution should not be made to justify Article 370 abrogation, SC told New Delhi: There should not be an ''emotive majoritarian interpretation'' of the Indian Constitution by those supporting abrogation of Article 370, as Jammu and Kashmir was neither completely linked to India nor asked to sign a merger agreement like other princely states, National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone told the Supreme Court on Monday. **** LGD15 SC-ARTICLE 370-2NDLD NC LEADER **** Pro-Pak slogan: SC asks NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file affidavit saying he owes allegiance to Constitution New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone to file an affidavit swearing allegiance to the Constitution of India and accepting the country's sovereignty unconditionally, after the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan that he allegedly raised in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly in 2018 kicked up a massive row. **** LGD20 DL-COURT-RIOTS-HUSSAIN-BAIL **** 2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Tahir Hussain, notes change in 'material circumstances' New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. **** FOREIGN FGN42 G20-BIDEN-LD XI **** Looking forward to India trip, 'disappointed' Chinese Prez Xi not attending G20 Summit: President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is ''disappointed'' that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN31 G20-CHINA-3RDLD XI **** Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend G20 Summit; Premier Li Qiang to head delegation: Foreign Ministry Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, the foreign ministry announced here on Monday as it expressed Beijing's readiness to work with all parties to make the high-profile meeting a success. ****

