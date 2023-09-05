Left Menu

Pro-Pak slogan row: NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in SC

That I reiterate the oath taken while being sworn in as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the territorial integrity of India. Mehta urged the top court to read what was not written in the affidavit and said Lone had expressed no remorse in the affidavit for his alleged conduct.Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, asserting he reiterates the oath taken while being sworn in as an MP to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the country's territorial integrity.

The apex court had on Monday directed Lone to file an affidavit swearing allegiance to the Constitution of India and accepting the country's sovereignty unconditionally, after the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan that he allegedly raised in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly in 2018 kicked up a massive row during the constitution bench hearing on abrogation of Article 370. At the fag end of the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Lone, submitted the affidavit to the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which said it will examine it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, objected to the content of the affidavit which said, ''That I am a responsible and dutiful citizen of the Union of India. I have exercised my right to approach this court through Article 32 of the Constitution. ''That I reiterate the oath taken while being sworn in as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the territorial integrity of India.'' Mehta urged the top court to read what was not written in the affidavit and said Lone had expressed no remorse in the affidavit for his alleged conduct.

Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

