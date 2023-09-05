Cops arrested on extortion charges in UP's Balrampur

Two policemen posted at Jarwa Kotwali in Balrampur district were arrested for allegedly extorting money from two people who had gone on a visit to Nepal, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The victims were returning from the Koilabad border of Nepal when two constables, Dhruv Chandra and Raju Yadav, extorted Rs 28,000 from them by threatening them, Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said. After receiving a complaint from the victims, an investigation was conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police and the matter was found to be true, the SP said. Both policemen were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested. Kumar said both are being sent to judicial custody and departmental proceedings have been initiated against them.

