Female lawyer accused of abetting Sena (UBT) ex-corporator's suicide seeks pre-arrest bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:40 IST
A Mumbai-based female advocate accused of abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sudhir Sayaji More has moved an anticipatory bail application before a sessions court here, calling charges against her as "extremely vague".

The plea is likely to be heard on September 6.

The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was found on rail tracks on September 1 near suburban Ghatkopar station. The former Mumbai corporator had been seen jumping in front of a local train heading for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Based on a complaint filed by More's son, an offence under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) has been registered against Nilima Chavan, an advocate by profession, at Kurla Railway police station.

The complainant has alleged Chavan had caused a lot of harassment and mental agony by calling his father repeatedly over phone, leading to his suicide.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, the accused has claimed she has been falsely implicated in the case.

The allegations in the FIR are "extremely vague" and there was no specific incident or reason mentioned to justify any abetment of suicide on part of Chavan, it added.

The former corporator, who was Ratnagiri district communication chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, lived in the Parksite area of suburban Vikhroli.

