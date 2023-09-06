Left Menu

BJP minority morcha leader booked for 'rape' of Dalit girl, 'killing' of her father in UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 06-09-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 01:03 IST
BJP minority morcha leader booked for 'rape' of Dalit girl, 'killing' of her father in UP's Maharajganj
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been lodged against a BJP minority morcha leader for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and killing of her father in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The case has been lodged at the Sadar Kotwali police station against Masoom Raza Rahi, the district president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha, they added.

In her complaint to police, the girl alleged that on August 28, the BJP leader raped her and when her father, Raju, protested on seeing the incident, the accused thrashed him, leading to grievous injuries. The father of the girl subsequently died during treatment.

The complainant said after her mother's death, she lived in Rahi's house as a tenant along with her father, three sisters and a younger brother.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Singh Chauhan said a case has been lodged against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District convenor of the BJP Sanjay Pandey said the senior leadership of the party has been apprised of the incident and action will be taken accordingly.

A senior leader of the BJP's minority morcha, while confirming that Rahi is the district president of the morcha, said law is equal for everyone. The guilty will be punished and the victim will get justice, he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023