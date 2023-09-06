Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Romanian villager fears risk of drone straying from across Ukrainian border

Fishing on the Romanian shore of the Danube on Tuesday, beekeeper Gabi Popescu could see barges loading grain in the Ukrainian river port of Izmail, a day after Russia launched its third overnight strike against port infrastructure. The attack rattled windows in the Romanian border village of Plauru across the river and Popescu's trailer shook.

Congo charges military officers in killing of 56 protesters

Six soldiers were charged on Tuesday for their involvement in the killing of 56 people during an army crackdown on anti-U.N. demonstrations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week. The group, which includes a colonel and a lieutenant-colonel from the republican guard, are being prosecuted for "crimes against humanity by murder, malicious destruction and inciting soldiers to commit acts contrary to duty or discipline", according to a statement by the military court in Goma.

Cyclone rains in Brazil's south kill 22, leave cities completely flooded

An extratropical cyclone has been battering southern Brazil, flooding homes, swelling rivers and claiming the lives of nearly two dozen people, state authorities said on Tuesday. Luana da Luz is among hundreds of Brazilians who have packed up their belongings in an effort to escape the rising waters.

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring that coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said, adding that Cuban authorities were working to "neutralize and dismantle" the network. The statement from Cuba's foreign ministry late on Monday gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia.

Tunisian police arrest two top officials in main opposition party

The two top officials in Tunisia's main opposition Ennahda party were arrested, the party said on Tuesday, the latest targeting of opponents of President Kais Saied. The interim head of Ennahda, Mondher Ounissi, was detained by police and minutes afterward so was Abdel Karim Harouni, who was placed this week under house arrest, the party said.

Ukrainian mortar squads say they meet fierce Russian resistance

Three Ukrainian soldiers draw back the sliding roof of their dugout near the frontline, quickly launch several mortar bombs and shout: "Presents for the Russians!" To avoid revealing their position, they rapidly replace the makeshift roof -- consisting of branches and leaves covering tarpaulin stretched over a metal frame -- and take cover.

US says North Korea will 'pay a price' for any weapons supplies to Russia

Arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing, a U.S. official said on Tuesday and warned leader Kim Jong Un that his country would pay a price for supplying Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine. Providing weapons to Russia "is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years in Jan 6 case

A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the longest sentence so far in the case. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly imposed the sentence on Tarrio, 39, of Miami, for his role in the riot by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. His lawyers said he would appeal.

Argentine priests defend Pope Francis over 'shameful' Milei attacks

Priests from poor districts in Buenos Aires held a mass on Tuesday to defend Argentine Pope Francis after radical right-wing presidential candidate Javier Milei denounced him as an "imbecile" and "representative of evil". Milei, an outsider libertarian economist, is leading in the polls ahead of an Oct. 22 general election, with brash campaign criticism of his political rivals resonating with some voters angry with a cost of living crisis due to 113% inflation.

Hong Kong's top court urges alternative legal framework for same-sex couples

Hong Kong's top court partially approved on Tuesday a landmark appeal by an LGBTQ activist for recognition of same-sex marriages, calling for new regulations for gay couples to protect their basic social needs. The ruling by Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal followed a five-year legal battle fought by jailed democracy and LGBTQ rights activist Jimmy Sham. It was the first time that the court directly addressed the issue of same-sex marriage in the Asian financial hub.

