Govt reviews Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has embarked on a comprehensive review of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act of 2005, to ensure that the different spheres of government work in a joined-up and coordinated manner to secure the well-being of the people of South Africa, among other things.

“In the design of our democratic unitary state, we introduced cooperative governance to ensure that the three spheres of government worked together to meet the needs of the people. Each sphere of government has constitutionally assigned powers and functions that cannot be encroached upon, but need to be mutually respected.

“Chapter 3 of the Constitution requires all spheres of government to cooperate with one another in mutual trust and good faith by, among others, fostering friendly relations and assisting and supporting one another. Importantly, the Constitution says that all spheres of government must secure the well-being of the people of the Republic,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the District Development Model (DDM) is geared towards improving and strengthening the intergovernmental relations system as an approach towards giving effect to the Constitutional principles of cooperative governance.

“The District Development Model approach has made great strides in ensuring that the principles of cooperative governance guide how we plan, budget and implement key government programmes and projects across the country. This is demonstrated through the Presidential Izimbizo and implementation of key catalytic projects identified in intergovernmental long-term One Plans.”

To date, the President said, experiences in the implementation of the DDM have placed greater emphasis on the requirements to undertake a review and re-look at the policy instruments framing and guiding of intergovernmental relations system, and cooperative governance.

Progress in addressing challenges identified at Imbizos

President Ramaphosa highlighted some of the progress made and key service delivery interventions through Izimbizo, and these include road maintenance projects in Mpumalanga, the provision of title deeds in North West, measures to tackle livestock theft in the Free State, and the provision of water in North West, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The President said through the Izimbizo government has further identified opportunities for skills development in key economic sectors in districts such as mining and agriculture in North West and Limpopo and energy programmes in Northern Cape.

“Through the information and contribution collected during the various Izimbizo, it has been possible to identify interventions that are required in many localities across the country. The benefit of these engagements therefore extends beyond the communities in which they take place as they are able to improve service provision more generally,” President Ramaphosa said.

He added that the documenting and tracking of key resolutions emanating from the Izimbizo are part of the design of the Izimbizo.

“Quarterly implementation reports indicate that measurable progress is being made in addressing the challenges identified, which are done in an intergovernmental manner. The various intergovernmental platforms established through the Izimbizo protocols are also tasked to address challenges where these occur.

“District Development Model political champions are assigned for each district and metro, and are tasked to provide regular updates not just to the established intergovernmental platforms but also to the respective communities,” the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)