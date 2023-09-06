Left Menu

Lady R executive summary report released

The Presidency on Tuesday evening said that due to the classified nature of the evidence that informed the report, “government will not publicly engage further on the substance of the report”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-09-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 16:59 IST
Lady R executive summary report released
During his address to the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted that the allegations had done damage to South Africa’s image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The executive summary of the independent panel’s investigation into the December 2022 docking of the Lady R vessel at Simonstown has been released.

The Presidency on Tuesday evening said that due to the classified nature of the evidence that informed the report, “government will not publicly engage further on the substance of the report”.

The vessel’s docking gave rise to public controversy when now debunked allegations suggested that South Africa had loaded weapons onto the ship bound for Russia to assist in that country’s current conflict with Ukraine.

In the executive summary, the panel – led by Judge Phineas Mojapelo – explained that cargo was only offloaded from the vessel.

“The details of the equipment offloaded and its intended use were made known to the panel. In light of this classified information, the panel accepted the reasons provided for the decision to offload the equipment at night.

“This, as well as the nature and purpose of the equipment, are aspects which may need to be considered when the President decides what may be published.

“Despite some rumours that some equipment or arms were loaded on the Lady R, the panel found no evidence to substantiate those claims. Available evidence only confirmed the offloading and that there was nothing loaded,” the summary reads.

The executive summary is available for download here https://www.presidency.gov.za/download/file/fid/2862.

During his address to the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted that the allegations had done damage to South Africa’s image.

“In recent months, statements from several quarters have used these allegations to call into question South Africa’s commitment to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The allegations levelled against our country had a damaging effect on our currency, economy and our standing in the world. In fact, it tarnished our image as a country.

“When all matters are considered, none of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true, and none of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that had been levelled against our country,” he said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023