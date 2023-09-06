US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed inflation worries, economic data in focus
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as concerns about sticky inflation kept investors on edge ahead of key data, including the Federal Reserve's report on the U.S. economy, which could help determine the bank's interest rate path.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.29 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,611.68.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.48 points, or 0.14%, at 4,490.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 13,988.81 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear high school admissions case concerning race
FOREX-Dollar hovers near highs as U.S. yields surge; PBOC bolsters yuan
FOREX-Dollar hovers near highs as U.S. yields surge; PBOC bolsters yuan
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks extend comeback, U.S. yields hit new peaks
Central Africa militia leader tells ICC he had no role in 2013-14 violence