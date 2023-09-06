US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed inflation worries, economic data in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as concerns about sticky inflation kept investors on edge ahead of key data, including the Federal Reserve's report on the U.S. economy, which could help determine the bank's interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.29 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,611.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.48 points, or 0.14%, at 4,490.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 13,988.81 at the opening bell.

