Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed inflation worries, economic data in focus

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed inflation worries, economic data in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as concerns about sticky inflation kept investors on edge ahead of key data, including the Federal Reserve's report on the U.S. economy, which could help determine the bank's interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.29 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,611.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.48 points, or 0.14%, at 4,490.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 13,988.81 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023