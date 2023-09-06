Left Menu

Delhi court to hear defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Sept 14

Counsel for the accused has acknowledged the receipt of e-mail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:22 IST
Delhi court to hear defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Sept 14
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court will hear on September 14 a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal posted the matter for hearing after noting that Gehlot, who appeared before the court through video conference, has received all the documents demanded by him in relation to the case.

"It is informed on behalf of the complainant that the documents, in their entirety have already been sent through e-mail, including coloured copies. Counsel for the accused has acknowledged the receipt of e-mail. It is also acknowledged that the certified copies have also been received through the Copying Agency (of court). Since the documents are now complete, let the matter be put for arguments on notice/further proceedings on September 14, 2023," the judge said.

During the proceedings, the complainant also appeared through video conference.

The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The 'scam' is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023