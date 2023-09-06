Delhi court to hear defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Sept 14

A Delhi court will hear on September 14 a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal posted the matter for hearing after noting that Gehlot, who appeared before the court through video conference, has received all the documents demanded by him in relation to the case.

"It is informed on behalf of the complainant that the documents, in their entirety have already been sent through e-mail, including coloured copies. Counsel for the accused has acknowledged the receipt of e-mail. It is also acknowledged that the certified copies have also been received through the Copying Agency (of court). Since the documents are now complete, let the matter be put for arguments on notice/further proceedings on September 14, 2023," the judge said.

During the proceedings, the complainant also appeared through video conference.

The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The 'scam' is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

