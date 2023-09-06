CM KCR to launch wet run of stage-1 of lift irrigation scheme in Nagarkurnool district on Sep 16

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the wet run of the first stage of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) in Nagarkurnool district on September 16.

Rao will switch on the Narlapur pump house of the project and the mega pumps will lift Krishna water into the Narlapur Reservoir which is two km away, a release from the Chief Minister's office said on Wednesday.

This project will fulfill the irrigation and drinking water requirements of southern Telangana, Rao, also known as KCR said.

He maintained that the project which was neglected during the previous governments has crossed all the hurdles and was realised due to the state government's vision.

Rao will perform a special pooja for Krishna river and later address a public meeting, the release added.

