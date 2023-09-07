Left Menu

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Bidens son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.The exact charges the presidents son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 02:14 IST
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Biden's son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The exact charges the president's son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to a seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Defense attorneys have argued that an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place. It was part of a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses that fell apart during a court appearance in July.

Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than USD 100,000 in taxes from over USD 1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. The case fell apart during the hearing after Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.

Attorneys for Biden did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023