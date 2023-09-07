Left Menu

US FCC chair asks agencies to consider restrictions on Quectel, Fibocom

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 02:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 02:55 IST
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked U.S. government agencies to consider declaring that Chinese companies including Quectel and Fibocom Wireless pose unacceptable national security risks, according to letters seen by Reuters.

The Republican chair of the House of Representatives China Select Committee and a top Democrat last month asked the FCC to consider adding the two companies to its so-called Covered List.

Rosenworcel wrote the FBI, the Justice Department, the National Security Agency and the Defense Department on Sept. 1, forwarding the request from the lawmakers. She said the FCC welcomes the opportunity to collaborate "in addressing this threat, including consideration of the inclusion of this equipment from Quectel and Fibocom on the Covered List."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

