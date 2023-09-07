US, EU plan new steel tariffs aimed at China, others -Bloomberg News

The United States and the European Union are working on an agreement for new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries, Bloomberg News said on Thursday.

The measures would primarily target imports from China that benefit from non-market practices, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The scope of the measures, covering other countries that could be targeted and the level of the tariffs, are still being discussed, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)