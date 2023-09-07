CISF jawan held in Navi Mumbai after teen girls complain of stalking
A 25-year-old Central Industrial Security Force jawan was arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking teen girls, a police official said on Thursday.
The jawan, who was identified as Surajkumar Jagat Ram, was held on Wednesday night on the complaint of five girls in the 13-16 age group, the Vashi police station official said.
As per their complaint, the jawan, a resident of CISF Colony in Vashi, stalked them in a market in Vashi on September 4, the official added.
