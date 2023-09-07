Russian attack damages port infrastructure at Ukraine's Izmail - governor

Russian drone strikes overnight damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine's southern Odesa region, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said one person had been hurt in the attack, which he said was the fourth in five days on the Izmail district, which includes Danube River ports that are used to ship grain. Ukraine's general prosecutor's office later said two truck drivers had been hurt and that the blast wave had damaged several private houses.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia overnight. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure on the Danube and on the Black Sea port hub of Odesa since July 17, when it quit the U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia had also shelled the village of Odradokamyanka in his southern region on Thursday morning. A 50-year-old man died of wounds sustained in the attack and two others were wounded in a later attack on the village, he said.

