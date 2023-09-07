Left Menu

Russian attack damages port infrastructure at Ukraine's Izmail - governor

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure on the Danube and on the Black Sea port hub of Odesa since July 17, when it quit the U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia had also shelled the village of Odradokamyanka in his southern region on Thursday morning.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:27 IST
Russian attack damages port infrastructure at Ukraine's Izmail - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian drone strikes overnight damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine's southern Odesa region, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said one person had been hurt in the attack, which he said was the fourth in five days on the Izmail district, which includes Danube River ports that are used to ship grain. Ukraine's general prosecutor's office later said two truck drivers had been hurt and that the blast wave had damaged several private houses.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia overnight. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure on the Danube and on the Black Sea port hub of Odesa since July 17, when it quit the U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia had also shelled the village of Odradokamyanka in his southern region on Thursday morning. A 50-year-old man died of wounds sustained in the attack and two others were wounded in a later attack on the village, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023