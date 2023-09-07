Russia detains smugglers supplying military aircraft parts, says some reached Ukraine - TASS
07-09-2023
Russia's FSB state security service said on Thursday it has detained a group of smugglers trading in military aircraft parts, some of which had ended up in Ukraine, TASS news agency reported.
The smugglers were from Ukraine and a Central Asian country, TASS cited the FSB as saying.
