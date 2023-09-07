Left Menu

Odisha Police destroys over 1 kg brown sugar

Updated: 07-09-2023 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Thursday destroyed brown sugar weighing over 1 kg, as per instructions of the state government, officials said.

The contraband was earlier seized by the STF.

The 1.2-kg brown sugar was destroyed at a designated incinerator in Khurda in the presence of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and other senior officials, they said.

The contraband was first certificated by the concerned court and handed over to the drug disposal committee.

Till date, the STF has disposed/destroyed 63.94 kg brown sugar and 136 quintals of ganja, the officials added.

