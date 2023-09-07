Arms racket busted by Ahmedabad cops, 6 persons held, 10 firearms seized; key accused from MP on the run

Police in Ahmedabad in Gujarat busted an illegal arms racket with the arrest of six persons and seizure of 10 country-made guns and 61 live cartridges, an official said on Thursday.

The day-long operation took place on Wednesday and the arms, comprising nine pistols and a revolver worth Rs 25,000 each, had been sold by one Aftab, a resident of Khargone in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, a release from Ahmedabad police said.

While Aftab is yet to be nabbed, those arrested have been identified as Shahnawaz Shaikh, Samir Pathan, Farankhan Pathan, Uzerkhan Pathan, Zaidkhan Pathan and Shahrukhkhan Pathan, the release said.

''Arrested accused Samir Pathan is a native of Khargone and was currently living in a rented accomodation in Vatva area here. The other accused stay in Jamalpur and Vatva areas,'' the official said.

Based on a specific tip off that a person in possession of a pistol is standing near a showroom in Vasna area of the city, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of city police's Zone-7 nabbed Shahnawaz Shaikh on Wednesday afternoon.

''One country-made pistol and three cartridges were recovered from his possession. Shaikh told police he had bought it from Samir Pathan a few months back. Pathan, after being held from his rented home, said he had bought 10 country-made firearms from Aftab,'' he said.

While one pistol and three cartridges were sold to Shaikh, nine other guns, including a revolver, and 58 live cartridges were sold to Farankhan of Jamalpur, said the release.

''Later during the day, police nabbed Farankhan and three others who had purchased these illegal arms and ammunition from him. An FIR has been registered against Aftab and these six persons under the Arms Act,'' the release informed.

