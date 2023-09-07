Left Menu

2 Rohingyas arrested for 'illegally' procuring Aadhaar cards in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:06 IST
2 Rohingyas arrested for 'illegally' procuring Aadhaar cards in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two Rohingyas from Myanmar, who allegedly illegally procured Aadhaar cards and applied for Indian passports, have been arrested here, police said on Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman and her father (47) illegally procured Aadhaar cards by making false representation of being Indian nationals and had applied for Indian passports, they said.

Based on credible information, the two Rohingyas were arrested on Wednesday.

Two local residents, who had assisted them in getting the Aadhaar cards by submitting ''fabricated'' documents of their residential proofs, were absconding and special teams were formed to nab them, they added. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

