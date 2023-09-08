Left Menu

Kolkata: Director, principal of safe home among 3 held for 'rape' of minor girl

The minor was allegedly raped for 10 years inside the safe home, they said.The director, principal and the cook of the institute were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:37 IST
Three persons, including the director and principal of a blind school and children's home in Kolkata's Haridevpur area, were arrested on Thursday following complaints of rape of a minor girl at the institution, police said. The minor was allegedly raped for 10 years inside the safe home, they said.

The director, principal and the cook of the institute were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the incident, a police officer said. The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the allegations surfaced, he said. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

