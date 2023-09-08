Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday discussed Romania's investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.
Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member's land. Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones crashing on Romanian soil and said Russian attacks in neighbouring Ukraine did not pose a direct threat.
