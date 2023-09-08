UK to urge India to 'call out' Russia over Ukraine crisis - FT

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the upcoming G20 summit to "call out" Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and use its clout to help end the war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Sunak will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit this weekend, in his first official trip to India since taking office last October. Sunak and Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks on the margins of the G20 event and will discuss progress in the trade deal the two countries are trying to negotiate, the report said.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Sunak will use the opportunity to discuss progress towards circumventing Russia's Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year.

