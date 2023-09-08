Left Menu

Faraday Future alleges "coordinated effort" to undermine valuation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on Thursday said it has recently observed a series of "suspicious activities" which the electric-vehicle startup believes suggested a "coordinated effort" to undermine its valuation. The EV maker alleged efforts to spread misinformation and manipulate market sentiment. Faraday did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query seeking details on the claim.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:24 IST
Faraday Future alleges "coordinated effort" to undermine valuation
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Image Credit: Wikipedia

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on Thursday said it has recently observed a series of "suspicious activities" which the electric-vehicle startup believes suggested a "coordinated effort" to undermine its valuation. The EV maker alleged efforts to spread misinformation and manipulate market sentiment.

Faraday did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query seeking details on the claim. The Los Angeles-based company said it intends to take legal action if it finds any illegal short selling and other market manipulation or misinformation.

In July, Faraday Future's interim finance chief resigned, and the company said it will restate its financial statements for 2022 and the quarter ended March 2023 after it uncovered some errors, highlighting sustained turmoil at the EV firm. The company has been roiled by a cash crunch and a governance dispute with one of its largest shareholders, FF Top Holding, which resulted in a board reshuffle.

It also faced delivery delays with its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle, the first of which it delivered in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023