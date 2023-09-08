China coast guard repeats opposition to Philippines' grounded warship
China's coast guard said on Friday it had warned and followed Philippine vessels in waters near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, and repeated its firm opposition to the supply of building materials to a grounded warship on the shoal.
The Second Thomas Shoal - which lies within the Philippines exclusive economic zone - is home to a handful of troops living aboard the former warship Sierra Madre.
Manila deliberately grounded the vessel in 1999 to reinforce its sovereignty claims.
