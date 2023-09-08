Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit flies Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft- 40

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit AVSM VM VSM, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff flew the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft - 40 (HTT-40) Basic Trainer Aircraft, today at Bengaluru. Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of HAL and is based on the training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four bladed turbo-prop engine. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics and latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat. The trainer has a maximum speed of 450 kilometers per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometers. The HTT-40 first flew on 31 May 2016 and obtained system level certification on 06 June 2022. Clearance by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft is currently underway.

The IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which will commence on 15 September 2025 and continue till 15 March 2030. The HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the Indian Armed Forces. The procurement will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practice different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties.

HTT-40 is yet another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence and aviation sphere in line with the Governments vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PIB)