Punjab's AGTF arrests three absconding shooters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:47 IST
Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGFT) of Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies have arrested three absconding shooters from the Indo-Nepal border and Gurugram.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X said one person has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border and two from Haryana's Gurugram.

"In a pan-India operation, AGTF-Punjab in coordination with central agencies has successfully arrested 3 absconding shooters handled by gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda,'' Yadav posted on X.

''Preliminary investigations reveal that arrested accused used to commit sensational crimes in the state of Punjab on the directions of Sonu Khatri and after committing the crime took refuge in hideouts located in different parts of the country and in Nepal,'' he said Three foreign-made sophisticated pistols have also been seized by the police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

