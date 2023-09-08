Man gets 30 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Jharkhand

A court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Friday sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a village under Muffasil police station limit about three years ago. Additional session judge-I of West Singhbhum district also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The convict, Harilal Bodra, raped the minor girl under threat of bodily harm in October 2020. A case in this regard was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police arrested the accused and forwarded him to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)