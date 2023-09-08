Man gets 30 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Jharkhand
A court in Jharkhands Chaibasa on Friday sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a village under Muffasil police station limit about three years ago. Additional session judge-I of West Singhbhum district also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.The convict, Harilal Bodra, raped the minor girl under threat of bodily harm in October 2020.
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 08-09-2023
The convict, Harilal Bodra, raped the minor girl under threat of bodily harm in October 2020. A case in this regard was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police arrested the accused and forwarded him to judicial custody.
