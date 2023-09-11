Left Menu

Delhi: Two men nabbed for stealing vehicles' ECMs

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing engine control module ECM from several vehicles in Delhi and adjoining states, police said on Monday.The accused were identified as Mohammad Irfan, 37, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and Mohammad Khalid, 30, a resident of Welcome, they said.According to police, they were investing several incidents of theft of ECMs and it came to the notice that all the incidents occurred around midnight.

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing engine control module (ECM) from several vehicles in Delhi and adjoining states, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Irfan, 37, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and Mohammad Khalid, 30, a resident of Welcome, they said.

According to police, they were investing several incidents of theft of ECMs and it came to the notice that all the incidents occurred around midnight. Police also analysed CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Later, police got a tip-off that two persons involved in the theft of ECMs would come on Ring Road, T-Point Maharani Bagh. A trap was laid and both men were nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they steal ECMs from abandoned vehicles in night from Delhi and adjoining states, police said.

Police seized 11 stolen ECMs found in their possession, as well as a motorbike.

Irfan was previously involved in 27 criminal cases of theft, burglary, Arms Act, snatching and robberies, while Khalid was found involved in 11 criminal cases, police said.

